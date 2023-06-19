'I'm a dietitian and mum of 2. Here are 8 ways I make kids' dinners quick and easy.'

Desperate for dinner ideas for kids?

For any parent, making nutritious, delicious dinners that are also kid-friendly can feel like a never ending battle. Combine that pressure with the two hours between getting dinner ready and getting the kids bathed and asleep can feel like an absolute whirlwind.

As an accredited practising dietitian and mum-of-two, I've discovered a few tricks that can help. Here are eight ways I make quick and easy dinners for the kids (plus eight easy, nutritious meal ideas as well).

Plan and prep

Planning the week's dinner menu ahead of time removes the decision-making energy from the nightly equation. Once you know what's on the menu, prep at a time that suits. I work from home, so I'll often do an afternoon phone call while I’m chopping the veg, or I'll add ingredients to the slow cooker at lunch. Purchasing pre-chopped options (like frozen chopped onions), utilising meal or grocery delivery services, as well as pre-made flavour mixes are also time savers = game changers.

Get the kids involved from the start.

My oldest has been helping me cook since she could sit on the kitchen bench in the bumbo ‘helping’ with whatever I was cooking. This means that now as a three-and-a-half year old, she confidently helps stir whatever needs stirring most nights from her chef stand, while my youngest is usually tasked with setting the table (aka throwing the cutlery I hand her onto the dinner table).