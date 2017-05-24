The price tag of Anna Heinrich's engagement ring will make your eyes water.

We have even more great news for die-hard Bachie fans.

Tim Robards, who was our very first Bachelor back in 2014, has proposed to the show’s winner Anna Heinrich, nearly three years after they made their relationship official on national television.

Now we know what the ring is worth. And boy, the chiropractor did not spare a cent!

A post shared by ❤️ANNA HEINRICH❤️ (@annaheinrich1) on May 24, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Diamond expert David Allen told the Daily Mail the “flawless” four carat diamond ring could be worth up to $173,000.

Yes, Allen estimates Anna’s ring cost as much as a house. Well, a small house in the country, that is.

“The ring features a beautiful emerald cut diamond with round side stones set into a platinum band. The central diamond appears to be approximately 4 carats,” the 77diamonds.com creative director told the news site.