"Your world completely shifts." Anna Faris has opened up about her son's health issues.

The optimal health and general wellbeing of our children is something every parent wishes for. But for some, including Anna Faris – actress and the mother of five-year-old Jack – there were complications.
In her recent podcast, Unqualified, Anna Faris was joined by guests Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNeary to share the emotional trials that accompanied such heartache.
Anna gave birth to Jack earlier than expected at seven months, which led to many subsequent health issues for the premature baby.
“When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock. And suddenly, your world completely shifts,” Anna shared during the podcast.