This is what Anna Chlumsky from My Girl looks like now.

In 1991, the Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky film My Girl, would give us one of the most tragic scenes in teen cinematic history.

The coming-of-age film followed 11-year-old hypochondriac and poet, Vada Sultenfuss (Chlumsky) who is best friends with Thomas J. Sennett (Culkin), an awkward, unpopular boy at her school.

While we still can’t look at bee hives or mood rings without a pang of sadness, it’s very important we answer the question: What’s Anna Chlumsky up to now?

Watch the trailer for My Girl here:

Video by Columbia Pictures

Twenty eight years later, Chlumsky is no longer the poem-writing, tomboy that touched our younger hearts in 1991, but she’s still on our screens.

After starring in My Girl and My Girl 2 in 1994, the 38-year-old took a brief hiatus to study a Bachelors of International Studies at the University of Chicago, graduating in 2002. She then briefly worked in publishing before returning to acting.