Anjelica Huston dated Jack Nicholson for 17 years. She says he was a 'world-class philanderer'.

The first time 21-year-old Anjelica Huston clapped eyes on Jack Nicholson, she thought, "Ah! Yes. Now, there's a man you could fall for."

It was early evening in April, 1973, and Huston and her friends were attending Nicholson's 36th birthday party at his house on Mulholland Drive in LA. She had seen him on screen, of course, and was already more than a little in love with him when he opened the front door, flashed his trademark killer smile, and drawled, "Good evening, ladies. I'm Jack, and I'm glad you could make it."

Huston and Nicholson danced and flirted for hours, and later, he asked her to stay the night. She did.

And that was the start of their 17-year long relationship.

A few days after that first night together, Nicholson asked Huston out on a date.

"Then I got a follow-up call, Jack saying that he was sorry; he had to cancel our date because he had a previous obligation," Huston wrote in her memoir, Watch Me. "'Does that make me a secondary one?' I asked. 'Don't say that', he said. 'It's not witty enough, and derogatory to both of us.'"

That night, Huston was out at dinner with friends when they spotted Nicholson at the restaurant with a "pretty blonde". It turned out to be his ex-girlfriend, actor and singer Michelle Phillips. Since that was the day of their cancelled date, Huston couldn't resist going up to Nicholson's table to let him know she had seen them together.

"As I reached the table, a shadow passed quickly over Jack's face, like a cloud crossing the sun. I lifted my glass airily and said, 'I'm downstairs, and I just thought I'd come up to say hi.' He introduced Michelle, not missing a beat. She was charming. I guess they were at the end of their relationship at that point," Huston wrote.