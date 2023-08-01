'I loved him. I always will.' Euphoria cast mates pay tribute to Angus Cloud.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud is being remembered for his "bright smile" and "infectious laugh" by cast mates in the wake of his death on Monday.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus," co-star Zendaya wrote on Instagram.

"I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life."

Watch: Euphoria season one trailer.



Video via HBO.

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco on the hit teen show, died at his family home in Oakland, California, two weeks after losing his father, who he’d described as his best friend.

Here's everything his on-set family and friends have said since his passing.

Zendaya who plays Rue Bennett.