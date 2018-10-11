-With AAP

1. Grieving dad issues warning to parents after toddler died just 300m from home.



The family of a three-year-old toddler who died after being hit by a ute on a Perth Highway urged other parents to check their locks in order to avoid another tragedy.

Angel Atkins died after wandering from her Gosnells home about 6am on March 23 while her parents were asleep. She was struck by a Toyota Hilux on Albany Highway about 300 metres from the rented property and suffered critical injuries.

Her father Wayne Atkins told Seven News the tragedy could have been avoided. He said Angel was able to twist the lock on the home’s front door and wander from the house because it wasn’t fitted with a deadlock and they did not have a key for the security screen.

Consumer Protection spokesperson David Hillyard said landlords were legally required to provide a deadlock on a front door or a triple lock security door.

Wayne appealed to other parents to check their locks to make sure the standard was being met.

He held no malice towards the 30-year-old driver who struck his daughter.

“I’ve got no hatred for him,” he said.

2. Adelaide woman jailed after faking a cancer diagnosis to scam family and friends.



BREAKING: Fake cancer fraudster Kelly Val Smith pleads GUILTY to five deception, dishonesty charges just weeks before her trial was due to start. Prior @theTiser story: https://t.co/jr32KSdUaD — Sean Fewster (@SeanFewster) July 9, 2018

Kelly Val Smith “created a fanciful world” to scam tens of thousands of dollars from her family and friends over a fake cancer diagnosis and other lies.

The Adelaide woman told her victims she had ovarian cancer, that her son needed a serious heart operation and that she was to get a $1 million victims of crime payout.

She duped some into buying expensive properties on a promise she would gift them large sums of money, in one case $2 million.

She also convinced the same person to cover the $97,000 cost of booking a 70-person suite for an event in Melbourne.