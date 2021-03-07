Andy Lee turns up the heat as he goes bra-free on a carefree stroll around Melbourne.

This International Women's Day, Mamamia has pledged to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes. That's why we're flipping the script in the stories you'll find on our homepage today. To draw attention to the ridiculous stories that still get written about women in the public eye, we've written satirical stories about male public figures, using the type of headlines that are still, in 2021, exclusively written about women. You can read more about our pledge to #ChooseToChallenge gender stereotypes this IWD here.

Radio star Andy Lee was not afraid to show off his ample assets during a carefree stroll around the streets of Melbourne on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

The TV host, 39, casually showed off his long lean legs in a pair of fitted grey terry shorts featuring a playful white waistband.

He completed his weekend look with a loose-fitting black cotton singlet top which allowed him to flaunt his taut arms to interested onlookers as he walked the streets of Melbourne.

At one stage, he appeared to casually check his reflection in a shop window, seeming to admire his strategic late summer ensemble.

In a daring move, the children’s author and one half of Australia's Hamish and Andy duo, chose to go bra-free during his weekend stroll, flaunting a bare and unrestrained chest for onlookers to gawk at as they passed him.

Lee appeared unperturbed by the attention his free chest was causing among casual onlookers, smiling and holding his face up towards the sun as passerby copped an unfiltered look at his erect nipples cheekily peeking through the thin cotton material of his singlet.

Andy Lee, pictured here with longtime work husband Hamish Blake, was not afraid to show off his unrestrained chest and free nipples during the stroll. Source: Getty