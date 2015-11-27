Who knew the man could tap?

At his one-man show in Melbourne last night, Hugh Jackman pulled a special guest up from the audience.

And Andy Lee – the straighter half of comedic radio duo Hamish and Andy – just happened to be sitting front row.

“Hamish managed to slip that your childhood dream was perhaps to sing and dance on the stage at some point in your life,” Hugh said to Andy during his Hugh Jackman: Broadway to Oz extravaganza.

“And we’ve got a stage, we’ve got a band, what do you reckon?”

Andy, ever the good sport, gets up in front of the 10,000-strong audience.

Though the fake impromptu tap-off was actually three months in the making.

And it was pretty bloody impressive.

Watch it here:

As Andy said: “It doesn’t matter what I think because if the Wolverine asks you to tap, you f—king tap.”

Not one to be left out, Hamish also made a guest appearance, introducing himself as “internationally famous percussionist, Hamish Blake”.