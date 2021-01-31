TV host Andrew O'Keefe has been charged with domestic violence.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Channel 7 host and former White Ribbon chairman Andrew O'Keefe has been charged over an alleged domestic assault on his partner.

O'Keefe, 49, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sydney.

Police will allege he assaulted his partner Dr Orly Lavee at an apartment in Randwick just before 1am.

In a statement on Sunday, NSW Police said: "Just before 1am, officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended a Randwick unit, after reports a 41-year-old woman had allegedly been assaulted in a domestic violence related incident.

"Following inquiries, police arrested a 49-year-old man nearby about 3.30am.

"He was taken to Maroubra police station where he was charged with common assault (DV) and granted conditional bail."