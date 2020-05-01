3 women with different skin types try Andalou Naturals' Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Face Mask.

For typical skin like Ella's, Andalou's Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask aims to rejuvenate the skin to maintain an even glow, by gently exfoliating dead surface skin.

So did it to do the job? Let's ask Ella.

"I really liked this mask," she says. "It had a gel-like consistency that wasn't too thick or too runny and it smelt amazing, like pumpkin spice.

"I took a look at the ingredients list and was firstly happy to see that I recognised almost all of them, and that the mask actually had cinnamon, clove and nutmeg in it, which is what made it smell so good.

"When I put it on my skin it had a nice tingly feeling, but it wasn't stingy like some other masks can be, and it also didn't leave my skin red when I took it off. It left my skin looking fresh and bright, and gave me a gorgeous glow.

"The mask also left my skin feeling soft and hydrated, and didn't dry me out like some glycolic products and masks can do for my normal-type skin. I will definitely keep using this mask, it's fantastic and it just smells so delicious."

Emily (skin type: combination/oily)

For combination skin, Andalou’s Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask helps maintain and restore good balance of the skin by gently resurfacing for even tone and smooth texture.

The glycolic acid can help to visibly reduce the appearance of pores, often associated with combination skin types. Emily's combo skin is slightly oily - and for oily skin, this mask's glycolic acid and pumpkin AHAs help fight off congestion and excess sebum production. The Manuka honey is believed to have natural antibacterial properties known to soothe and clarify skin when it comes to blemishes.

Over to Emily to see how it worked for her skin type.

"My skin has always leant towards the oily side - especially when I wear makeup," Emily says. "I was really excited to try this mask to even out my skin type. The consistency is so smooth and light, it feels more like a gel than a mask. I even went out to get my groceries while I had it on. The smell is also a bonus with a slight hint of spiced pumpkin and honey.