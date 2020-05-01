3 women with different skin types try Andalou Naturals' Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Face Mask.

When I first heard about Andalou Naturals’ Brightening Pumpkin Honey Glycolic Mask, I thought it sounded delicious. And the nourishment I needed in my life right now.
But then I discovered that how good it sounds to eat is not, in fact, its main selling point. Instead, it’s how versatile and effective the mask is for all skin types when it comes to brightening and evening skin tone.
Andalou’s goal is to ‘deliver high-performance natural skincare’, and prides itself on ingredients that are 98 per cent nature-derived, non-GMO, vegetarian (with a large vegan offering), gluten free and cruelty free (no animal testing).
And it doesn’t fail in its mission in this amazing-smelling, brightening mask’s contents, which include fruit stem cells, glycolic acid, vitamin C, blended with Manuka honey and organic pumpkin puree - which is rich in beta carotene and contains natural enzymes and Alpha Hydroxy Acids.
I told you it sounds delicious.
We asked three Mamamia staffers with different skin types to try it out so you can see for yourself.