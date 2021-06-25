Ah, 2019. A simpler time when Grey’s Anatomy fans didn’t have to suffer through an entire season of Meredith lurking on a beach.

A time where Kim and Kanye were showing people their fancy fridges, and Gwynnie hadn’t yet released a candle that promised wafts of vag.

It was the year before that pesky virus decided to spread itself all over the world, despite absolutely no one asking for a visit, bar maybe one frisky little bat.

2019 was also the year I discovered the Andalou CannaCell Glow Mask, and it’s been a firm staple in my beauty cupboard ever since.

It is the only mask where I have gone through several tubs in a single year.

I’d say this is because a) it’s excellent (I bang on about it on the pod quite regularly and gave it a ‘glowing’ review here), and b) it’s affordable.

Now I want to tell you about something else Andalou Naturals has done. And it really is very fitting for 2021.

Because these days, you ask ANY skincare specialist what their favourite ingredient is, and they start shouting from their sanctuaries (disturbs the zen really) all about retinol.

Experts are more obsessed with retinol than I am with TikTok, and sometimes those worlds collide, and dermatologists start shouting at me about the fancy ingredient from my FYP.

But the thing about retinol is that it’s a bit of a cliquey ingredient; not everyone wants, or can, join the club.

Some people don’t like using strong actives on their skin for a myriad of different reasons.

Some people can’t use retinol as their skin is too sensitive. And some people are pregnant, and retinol is a huge no-no for use during fetus growing.

I don’t really know what happens, but how people talk about it with such horror, I imagine using retinol while up the duff means your baby will potentially exit the womb with a toe as a nose and a foot coming out of their belly button (I'm totally kidding).

So I want to tell you all about one of the hottest skincare trends of 2021 (yup, calling it semi-early).

Bakuchiol (pronounced ‘bookoocheol’). Bakuchiol is touted as nature’s retinol because, in clinical studies, the results for overall skin health are so similar.

Bakuchiol is an ingredient found in the leaves and seeds of the Psoralea corylifolia plant.

It’s a potent antioxidant, and it visibly reduces skin discolourations from environmental exposure (like pigmentation). It’s incredibly soothing for sensitive, irritated skin, and it can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.