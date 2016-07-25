Bum fun. Fifth base. Fudge packing. Dancing the chocolate cha-cha.

If you haven’t caught on yet, we’re talking about the butt. Anal sex. Don’t cringe, don’t judge, don’t scream, it’s a happening thing. And after a listener rang in to ask The Prude and the Pornstar podcast how they should approach the delicate dance of different holes, Madison Missina, sex worker and sex therapist gave us the low down.

Hear Madison talk with ‘prude’ Carla GS in this week’s episode of The Prude and The Pornstar about everything butt sex related… (Post continues after audio.)

So here goes. Write these down. Bookmark the page. Send it to your partner. Share it to your Facebook page if you’re feeling brave. Here’s all you need to know:

You’re going to need really good quality lube.

One of the most important things to note, is that if you are going to experiment then you need to invest in a specialised anal lube.

Madison says they’re generally silicon based. While you can use water based lubes, she finds they dry up. “Your arse really isn’t as self lubricating as your vagina so you kind of need a lube that’s going to hang around and really do its job well.” she explains.

Got it.

Then there is the hygiene issue…

If you’re going to explore anal sex then you need to be prepared for the fact that it can get messy. In fact, Madison says it’s “just one of those facts of life.”

Most of the time, Madison says, if you’re an average person who has healthy bowel movements, and you have been to the toilet beforehand, you won’t need to worry. But sometimes it can happen. (And , yes it has happened to her. Even pornstars get the poos.)

But there is also one other thing you can do to try your best to prevent such a situation, and that is douching beforehand.

“A douche basically is a bulb that I fill with water so I can clean out my anal passage so I can make sure there’s no poop there. You can buy them from sex stores, you can get them from chemists…” she explains.