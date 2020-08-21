SEX DIARIES: ‘I’d never squirted. Then my boyfriend put on porn and pulled out a vibrator.’

Mamamia’s Sex Diaries gives you a pervy glimpse into the sex lives of real women. From one-night stands, to threesomes, to kinky role play - these diaries are searingly honest and no topic is off limits. To share your Sex Diary, email [email protected] with ‘Sex Diary’ in the subject line.

Brad had just moved to Melbourne and everything between us was fairly new and vanilla. It was the early stages, and we were still getting to know each other, and each other’s bodies. But with paper-thin walls the only thing separating us from his housemate, sex in his single bed was gentle and sweet.

That night when Brad answered the door, barefoot and in dark jeans and a black t-shirt, he gave me a cheeky smirk as he explained that his flatmate would be working late. We would have the apartment to ourselves.

Pulling me by the hand, he led me to his tiny room and straight to the bed, not about to waste this opportunity.

Laying me down, he kissed me deeply while taking my clothes off. Tugging my top over my head, he kissed and nibbled my neck, making me squirm with excitement.

By the time he reached the button on my jeans, my breathing was jagged and I was wet with anticipation. With his weight on top of me, his hardness bore through his pants into my pelvis, reminding me inch-by-inch just how much he wanted me.

Finally, our naked bodies pressed into each other’s as he pushed himself inside me, pent up desire rushing through me as he drove himself deeper, filling me up with his entirety, and it was a lot. Shape, length, girth – it was more than I had ever had before, and nothing had ever felt as good or complete.

Slowly, Brad pulled back, and drew his head above mine, looking down into my eyes with a question on his lips.

“Should I put on some porn?”

My eyes grew wider in surprise. I was not expecting that, but – entirely out of my control – my vulva pulsated in response.