Amy Winehouse. Britney Spears. Kanye West. And the moment things tend to go wrong.

The year is 2005.

George W. Bush is inaugurated for a second term as President of the United States. A web platform named YouTube is launched. And 22-year-old Amy Winehouse finds herself at a crossroads.

If you live in the UK, you probably already know her name. You think of her as that singer who wears thick black eyeliner and always wears her hair in a beehive. She's been nominated for a few awards and everyone's calling her a "rising star".

What you don't know yet is that in February, her grandmother got sick. And then she met a man at a pub named Blake Fielder-Civil who is addicted to heroin. Winehouse, the distractible girl from north London with a voice critics say they've never heard before, tries the addictive drug for the first time.

Her manager Nick Shymansky says: "I’d never seen such change in a human being. All of a sudden I was getting calls in the middle of the night – she’d be absolutely f*cked, no idea where she was, asking me to come and get her. I’d be driving around Camden to see which pubs still had their lights on. She knew she couldn’t control it.”

Her grandmother dies, and then Fielder-Civil decides to end their relationship and get back together with an ex-girlfriend.

But it's what happens next that's considered a "watershed moment" in the life of Winehouse.

Her struggle with addiction escalates to the point where her manager has to intervene. A year later she'd write a song about it called 'Rehab'.

Shymansky takes her to a clinic and speaks to her father. It's decided that rehab is the best place for her right now.

Here's how Shymansky retells it: "I'd taken her to the clinic and I'd spoken to her father, who was completely behind the idea, and the only thing she wanted was to look him in the eye and hear him say it. So I drive her over to Mitch's place, called before I left, and he completely assured me that he backed the plan. Then when we got there, he did the total f*cking opposite."

