This week, Amy Schumer reminded parents everywhere that they're not alone. Because no matter how much money or fame you have, the stark reality is: parenting is hard.

Sharing a video to her Instagram on Wednesday, Schumer showed off what her kitchen currently looks like, alongside the caption, "Rocking!!!!!!"

Watch the Netflix trailer for Amy Schumer: Growing. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix

In the video, filmed by her husband, Chris Fischer, Schumer is standing in the centre of the kitchen, looking rather exhausted, while insisting that despite being offered help, she and her husband do not need it.

"Yeah, actually, like we were worried about not having childcare but we're actually like doing really well - and I think we're a lot more capable of a lot more than we realised we were," Schumer said.

Surrounding her are stacks of dirty dishes, baby food, empty bottles and rubbish - and honestly, same.

Last month, the comedian and actress shared that their nanny Jane, who had quarantined with them and taken care of their 21-month-old son Gene, had left them to return to her studies.