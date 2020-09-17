The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 18.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat." Donald Trump faces another sexual assault allegation.

A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her 23 years ago at the US Open.

Amy Dorris, 48, says the alleged incident happened in Trump's VIP box in New York on September 5, 1997 when she was 24.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off,' Dorris told The Guardian. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it. I don't know what you call that when you're sticking your tongue just down someone's throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue."

Trump's lawyers deny the allegations and say "that there would have been numerous witnesses to any sexual misconduct in the VIP box."