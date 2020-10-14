This post deals with graphic descriptions of violence and will not be suitable for all readers.

Netflix's new documentary, American Murder: The Family Next Door, explores one of the most infamous crimes in recent memory.

Watch the trailer for American Murder: The Family Next Door. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

In August of 2018, 33-year-old Chris Watts murdered his wife, Shanann Watts, their unborn son Nico, and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella, and three-year-old Celeste.

The feature-length documentary constructs a powerful narrative using police body cam footage, social media content, text messages, and never-before-seen home videos.

But inevitably, there are elements of the story that were left out or have surfaced since the film was produced.

For example, during interviews with police, Watts' slipped up in regards to his daughters' whereabouts. The film also didn't address the additional pressures that had been placed on the couple, or Watts' self-professed motive. It is clear, most of all, that Watts had a plan to kill his family well before he actually did it.

Here are some of the details about the Watts family murders that American Murder didn't include.

1. The couple's finances.

In 2015, three years before Watts killed his wife and children, the family filed for bankruptcy.

The couple were in significant debt from credit cards, student loans and outstanding medical bills, and had a combined income of less than $90,000.

The young family appeared to get their finances back in order by 2018, with Shanann finding a job with Le-Vel, a multi-level marketing company that operated under the brand name Thrive. At the time of her death, it is understood that Shanann was the primary earner.

Nichol Kessinger, the woman who was having an affair with Watts at the time of his crimes, allegedly said in a police interview that "money is the biggest catalyst for this event happening," however this has never been confirmed by Watts himself.