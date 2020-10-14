A suspicious neighbour and final texts: What we learnt from American Murder: The Family Next Door.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available. Please call 1800 RESPECT or visit the website. If you are in immediate danger, phone 000.

Netflix's American Murder: The Family Next Door is unlike any true crime documentary we've ever seen before.

While true crime documentaries often include familiar tropes such as the usual talking heads and dramatic reenactments, American Murder constructs a powerful narrative using police body cam footage, social media content, text messages, and never-before-seen home videos.

When pieced together, these elements created a raw insight into the Watts family murders.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's American Murder: The Family Next Door. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

The new Netflix documentary pieces together the weeks leading up to the murders of Shanann Watts, her unborn son Nico, and her two daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, at the hands of Chris Watts.

Here's what we learned from American Murder: The Family Next Door:

Shanann surprised Chris with her pregnancy news.

Just two months before she went missing, Shanann surprised Chris with the news that she was expecting their third child.

In a video shared in the documentary, Shanann shared the news by wearing a shirt with the phrase: "Oops... we did it again."

Although it's unclear whether the couple were trying for another child, Chris was heard laughing and calling the pregnancy news "awesome" in a video from the surprise.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Shanann called Chris: "The best dad us girls could ask for."

But just days before she disappeared, Shanann reportedly told a friend that Chris had changed his mind about having a third child.