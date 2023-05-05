Amelie McCann was 2 when her sister disappeared. Now 18, she’s spoken about it for the first time.

The sister of Madeleine McCann has spoken about her disappearance for the first time in public.

Amelie McCann, now 18, and her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, attended an informal prayer gathering in their home village of Rothley, Leicestershire this week to mark 16 years since the toddler vanished.

Video via BBC.

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing in 2007 while holidaying with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Kate and Gerry McCann were out for dinner with friends and Maddie and her younger twin siblings, Amelie and Sean, were put to bed in an apartment about 100m away and left unattended.

Throughout the evening, the adults took turns checking on the kids. When Kate arrived at apartment 5A at 10pm, her daughter was gone.

Amelie has grown up in the shadow of her sister’s disappearance but has maintained her silence until now. Photos of her haven't surfaced since she was a child either.