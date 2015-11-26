Amal Clooney is taking off her $1 million engagement ring.

It does not behoove a human rights lawyer to be flashing an enormous rock on her finger worth roughly the GDP of a small African nation while at work.

Amal Clooney, 37, has made the decision to remove the AU$950,000 diamond engagement ring gifted to her by her movie star husband George Clooney, 54.

The ostentatious emerald-cut, seven-carat ring probably seems incongruous when you’re representing Armenia against Turkey in a genocide case, or fighting for the rights of depatriated Chagos islanders.

The couple, newly married, at the 2015 Golden Globes:

Clooney isn’t getting rid of the ring — it would probably hurt George’s feelings. She’s just looking to replace it with a simple band for when she’s working on big cases.

“Amal has told friends she wants a more understated engagement ring specifically for when she’s working on serious cases,” reports The Mirror.

“She’s been to visit Cartier and has requested a platinum band. George understands and is completely supportive.”

Clooney is one of the world’s most stylish women and her off-duty wardrobe is much admired, but she would really rather talk about her work than her fashion choices.

Watch George Clooney discuss women, Hollywood and politics in his new film ‘Our Brand Is Crisis’: Video via TIFF.

When a journalist asked her what designer she was planning to wear in court, she replied “Ede & Ravenscroft” – the tailors who make court robes. Amal and George were married in September last year and since then headlines proclaim she’s either pregnant, getting divorced, or looking very chic (or all three at once).

In her other – professional – life she has represented controversial Ukraine leader Yulia Tymoshenko, worked with the Greek government to secure the re-patriation of the Elgin marbles and earlier this year was part of the legal team that defended Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed.

But you know, she looked really hot in her robes while she did it, and that’s what really counts.