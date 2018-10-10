The new teen drama fans of The OC and Friday Night Lights will soon be obsessed with.

There’s nothing Australians love more than watching TV shows set in American high schools.

We love a prom.

We enjoy a homecoming.

We get heavily involved in any sport which includes a school mascot and some intense inter-school rivalry.

And we especially love these shows when a kid from the “wrong side of the tracks” is given a life-changing opportunity by an adult who sees a little bit of themselves in them/wants to relive their glory years.

Think Sandy Cohen bailing out Ryan Atwood in The OC.

Coach Eric Taylor giving the “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” speech on Friday Night Lights.

Uncle Phil taking in Will Smith and learning to love him in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

And now we have a brand new show to add to our obsession of all things US teen dramas.

The series is called All American and the very first episode drops on Stan on Thursday October 11.

The show is inspired by the life of NRL player Spencer Paysinger. It follows the story of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising football player and “A” student at South Crenshaw High in Compton.

Spencer is recruited by coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) to play for his team at Beverly Hills High. Spencer’s single mum and his best friend, Coop, encourage him to move in with the coach’s family in Beverly Hills so he can follow his dreams.

What follows is the usual teenage drama – the other players don’t accept him, he gets a crush on the wrong girl, and he ignores the right girl who’s right in front of him.

And, of course, there’s secrets and twists and betrayals which force the teens to band together.

While All American isn’t a groundbreaking concept – it’s the kind of TV show that’s the equivalent of being wrapped up in a warm blanket on a cold rainy day.

ALL AMERICAN will premiere exclusively on Stan on October 11, with new episodes weekly, same day as the US.