In 2016, Alida Lancee was cleared of killing a patient. Now she wants us to know the truth.

Alida Lancee is a West Australian GP.

Over her long career, she’s helped thousands of patients. She even helped one of those patients die.

It’s not something she’s ashamed of.

On Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes, Lancee told Tara Brown she was prepared to face the consequences of her actions.

Dr Lancee breaks down on 60 Minutes…

“I’m not wimping out now. I’m going to take this all the way,” she told the program.

“Deal with me as you see fit.”

Dr Lancee is a passionate advocate for assisted dying and she says it’s an issue that Australia desperately needs to address.

“Right now, behind closed doors in Australia, hundreds of people are begging for help,” she tells Brown.

“This is no minor issue. This is not something that you can just say, ‘Oh, it’s not happening ’cause I can’t see it’.”

“If this requires a challenge in the court system, I have medical opinions who will back me up.”