In 2016, Alida Lancee was cleared of killing a patient. Now she wants us to know the truth.

Alida Lancee is a West Australian GP.
Over her long career, she’s helped thousands of patients. She even helped one of those patients die.
It’s not something she’s ashamed of.
On Sunday night’s episode of 60 Minutes, Lancee told Tara Brown she was prepared to face the consequences of her actions.
“I’m not wimping out now. I’m going to take this all the way,” she told the program.
“Deal with me as you see fit.”
Dr Lancee is a passionate advocate for assisted dying and she says it’s an issue that Australia desperately needs to address.
“Right now, behind closed doors in Australia, hundreds of people are begging for help,” she tells Brown.
“This is no minor issue. This is not something that you can just say, ‘Oh, it’s not happening ’cause I can’t see it’.”
“If this requires a challenge in the court system, I have medical opinions who will back me up.”
Top Comments
We do not need euthanasia.
We have very good palliative care in Australia and there needs to be more education on the topic.
Palliative care does nothing for the patient's dignity and usually barely manages their comfort needs. It is an existence. It is not a life. It is NOT the answer! There is no need for education on palliative care except for those who think it is the answer. We need euthanasia and a proper debate and education around the topic.
More education on what?
No people need choice. Those who will to utilise palliative care should be supported in doing so, those who wish to have other end of life choices such as euthanasia should be allowed to make that choice for themselves. Secondly doctors should be allowed to choice if they assist patients in this way or refer them onto somebody else.
More education on what really good palliative care is.
There is so much ignorance on the subject.
Being a nurse, it is very frustrating when patients won’t accept it because they do not understand what it is and nor do the families.
From experience, I have seen family members who would rather sit and whach their loved ones suffer when they have days left to live, because they expect some miracle.