After multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, Alexander Wang quietly reemerged at Fashion Week.

On February 8, Alexander Wang returned for his first New York Fashion Week runway show since 2019. And based on the reception, you’d never know his brand was tarnished just two years ago.

Celebrities and high-profile fashion figures attended the show in Manhattan's Chinatown, which was staged on a heart-shaped runway and described as an 'ode to love'. Anna Wintour was in the front row, and actress Julia Fox walked the runway.

It's the latest move in a steady rise back to prominence for the brand, which has been mired by controversy in recent years.

Just recently, Kylie Jenner wore his pieces while on holiday in Mexico, while Rihanna wore several of Wang's designs last year when she was pregnant with her first child.

Wang launched his eponymous label in 2005, and quickly became the star of New York Fashion Week - known for his A-list filled front rows and flashy after parties, the designer was close with the biggest names in the industry at the time.