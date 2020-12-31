This post deals with sexual assault and rape and might be triggering for some readers.



Designer Alexander Wang, known for dressing the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa, is facing multiple accusations of sexual assault.

Several alleged victims have come forward and shared their stories on social media platforms, with popular Instagram accounts, including Diet Prada, spreading the news.

On Tuesday, both DietPrada and another anonymous Instagram account, ShitModelManagement, reported on the first allegation to surface against Wang.

Male model Owen Mooney shared a video to TikTok stating Wang groped him inside a packed New York City nightclub in 2017.

"I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move and he just started like, touching me up," Mooney explained.

"And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock.

"I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn't believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock. It was really f**ked up."



