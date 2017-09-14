Aldi's newest homewares range is so good, shoppers cleared the shelves in just 20 seconds.

This, dear friends, is the chair that sparked a shopping spree.

It’s a grey, fabric-accented arm chair and while you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s designer good looks might set you back hundreds of big ones, it’s actually just $99.99.

Oh, and it’s from Aldi.

It also flew of the shelves in less than 20 seconds.

At 8:30am on Wednesday, the discount retailer released its 'Style Your Room' Special Buys range, which included well-priced (and ridiculously good-looking) homewares like bedding, furniture, pillows and candles.

News.com.au reports that at one Sydney store, eager shoppers lined up for an hour ahead of opening time, snapping up all of the available grey arm chairs in just 20 seconds flat.