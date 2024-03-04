Stephen Baldwin was focusing on the wrong daughter.

It doesn't seem like Hailey Bieber was the Baldwin daughter in need of prayers last week.

That didn't stop her father, Stephen Baldwin, from strangely sharing an Instagram post asking the public for prayers for his daughter and her husband Justin Bieber that was originally written by the couple's pastor.

TMZ later reported that while his intentions may have been good, Hailey was mad at her dad for drawing attention to them.

Within days, a report emerged that Hailey's older sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow had been arrested on February 24 following an incident at a club in Savannah, Georgia.

A police report stated that Aronow had allegedly assaulted three employees at the club.

Security footage showed Aronow "forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom," per the police report. Bartender Haleigh Cauley told police Aronow had "told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted".

"A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley," the report stated.

"This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club."

Alaia Baldwin. Image: Instagram.