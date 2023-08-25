HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: 'There are 2 ways to read the final scene of AJLT. I've made my choice.'

Carrie Bradshaw is on a beach in Greece, drinking cocktails.

That's where we've left the most discussed and dissected female fictional character of three decades, at the end of And Just Like That's second season.

No-one's very happy about it.

Apparently, when her everything-old-is-new again partner Aidan Shaw said he could not leave his kids four states over with their mother so he could move into Carrie's stunning new Manhattan home, she should have:

- Said she would move there with him.

Or

- Dumped his arse on the spot.

She did neither. Fictional Carrie agreed that for the next five years, he would stay living in Virginia, and they'd see what happened. Still in love, no hard feelings, let's have some great "remember me" sex.

Today the Internet is cranky. Why is she waiting for a man? Between Carrie's Aidan deal and Seema's movie-director wide-boy Ravi heading off to film some pyramids for five months, apparently the show has left us with an unsatisfying, retro fit of femininity - a woman putting her life on hold to bend to a man's timeline.



To which I offer up Seema's brilliant moment, delivered to Ravi when he asks her to come to the pyramids with him. "I’m not giving up this person I’ve worked so hard to become," she tells him. And absolutely.

Who says these women are putting anything on hold?

Carrie Bradshaw has everything she needs. And quite a lot of things she doesn't.

She has a wardrobe that's visible from Mars. She has a bountiful supply of interesting (and a couple of annoying, see, Jackie Nee) friends who are always free for brunch. She has more money than God (or at least, Mr Big). And she has a kitten called Shoe who she's suddenly – inexplicably – referring to as her 'baby'.