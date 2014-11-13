Health news: Why going to the gym could be making you sick.

Image: Thinkstock

Fact: When you walk through the doors of a gym, you immediately feel healthier.

God, even owning a gym membership makes you feel healthier, even if you never actually make it into the building. Hundreds of fit (or soon-to-be-fit) people go there every day, so you become one via osmosis. That’s just how it works.

But what if we told you that going to the gym could actually be making you sick? And no, we’re not talking about the perils of shared yoga mats or sweaty, barely towelled-down equipment – it’s something a lot harder to avoid.

Researchers from Holland and Portugal have found the airborne pollutants inside fitness centres could pose risks for the health of gym-goers. Air quality monitors installed inside the studios and bodybuilding rooms of 11 gyms in Lisbon detected high levels of dust, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, formaldehyde and particle pollution in the air during peak times.

These pollutants can exacerbate respiratory problems like asthma - and according to study author Carla Ramos, the body is more exposed to them during a workout.

"When we exercise, we take in more air with each breath and most of that air goes through the mouth, bypassing the natural filtration system [in the nostrils]. The pollutants go deeper into the lungs compared to resting situations."

"We consider that the gymnasiums meet the criteria for a poor indoor quality," the conclusion of the report reads.