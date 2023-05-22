Air is a movie about a... shoe. So why is everybody talking about it?

The response to Air, the latest on-screen collaboration between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has been about as mixed as a response can get. It's being mocked, adored, revered, and panned, all basically in equal measure. To make matters even more confusing, it's also been characterised as both a commercial flop and a surprise hit (despite failing to recoup its costs at the box office).

What these contradictions mean, in short, is that the movie is being talked about a lot.

So, what is it about this story that's drawing so much attention? Why is it that a film about Nike reps trying to clinch the deal with Michael Jordan to launch his first line of basketball shoes in the 80s – a niche story that should really exclusively appeal to nerdy middle-aged men – is gaining so much traction online?

The truth is, Air was always going to make a lot of headlines despite its central tenet being a violently capitalist narrative about the success of... shoes.

For a start, it's the first project to come out of Artists Equity, a venture launched by Affleck and Damon to make movies that make more money for artists (writers, directors, designers, and editors alike).

The philosophy behind the independent studio is an essential antithesis to the broken TV and film industry that has left writers chronically underpaid and forced the Writers Guild of America to organise a mass strike.

Image: Amazon Prime.