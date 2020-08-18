From August 20 to 21, Afterpay is hosting a gigantic sale and WE. ARE. READY.

Brands including Country Road, Cotton On, Glassons and The Iconic will all be up to 70 per cent off for a limited time only.﻿﻿

﻿﻿Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non family friendly fashion. Post continued below.



Video via Mamamia

As the sale starts tomorrow morning (some brands have even started theirs early), w﻿e've scoured the internet for the best deals and picked out some of our favourite finds. And of course, we kept comfort front of mind, because #coronatimes.

From P.E Nation leggings to affordable homewares, here are 11 items we'll be getting our hands on this Afterpay Day.

P.E NATION: 40 per cent off sale items starting today. ﻿

Image: P.E Nation.

﻿

Image: P.E Nation.