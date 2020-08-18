From August 20 to 21, Afterpay is hosting a gigantic sale and WE. ARE. READY.
Brands including Country Road, Cotton On, Glassons and The Iconic will all be up to 70 per cent off for a limited time only.
Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non family friendly fashion. Post continued below.
As the sale starts tomorrow morning (some brands have even started theirs early), we've scoured the internet for the best deals and picked out some of our favourite finds. And of course, we kept comfort front of mind, because #coronatimes.
From P.E Nation leggings to affordable homewares, here are 11 items we'll be getting our hands on this Afterpay Day.
P.E NATION: 40 per cent off sale items starting today.
P.E Nation Training Day Tank, $69 before sale.
P.E Nation Max Incline Sports Bra, $99 before sale.