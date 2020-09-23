PSA: We've found the $30 bikini everyone will be living in this summer.

As the warm winds roll in and hours of sunlight linger on longer, we know that summer is on the horizon.

But as social distancing is something we're going to have to live with for the foreseeable future, simpler pleasures such as walking trails and long days spent at the beach will be the things we're looking forward to.

So instead of searching for new clothes for nights on the town, we'll be opting for new bikinis.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens try out viral bikini bottoms. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Some of our favourite affordable fashion retailers have launched their 2020 swim collections and we're pleased to report they include some seriously cute, flattering styles in on-trend nostalgic prints and soft pastel colour palettes.

See?