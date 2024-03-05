How to build a new-season wardrobe for under $100 an item.

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best picks from the topic we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

I love a challenge as much as I love a bargain, so in the theme of this week’s Nothing To Wear (How To Make Cheap Clothes Look Expensive) episode, I’ve pulled together an edit of fantastic pieces that are all under $100 each.

Image: Uniqlo.

A high-quality wool jumper for under fifty bucks! It comes in nine colours with sizes running from XXS-XXL. Wash it with care and it will be a winter wardrobe staple for years.

Image: Glassons.

A timeless trench coat will revolutionise your wardrobe. Wear it over a fancy dress, or leggings (and any level of dressiness in between). This lovely long one comes in black, grey and beige and sizes are from XS to L.

Image: Target.

Available in sizes 6 to 18, the wide-leg denim trend isn't going anywhere, so grab this awesome pair for an absolute steal. I don’t need any more jeans, but I’m getting these.

Image: Showpo.

I love this classic cut button-up shirt in white, but it also comes in six other colours. A shirt like this is perfect to wear with jeans, a miniskirt, with wide-leg pants or over swimmers — the outfit combos are endless. Available in sizes 4 to 20.

Image: Forcast, The Iconic.

Every wardrobe needs a pair of classic black pants. These come in sizes 4 to 16, and can be styled with trainers, flats or heels, and a tee, shirt or sparkly going-out top. I love pants like this with a classic white t-shirt and gold earrings.

Image: H&M.

I almost broke my thumb because I clicked to buy this blazer so fast. It comes in khaki, blush pink and black, and while the cut is stunning, the disappointing downsize is the size range of 6 to 12.

Image: Kmart.

A trench in denim is a huge trend this season. There’s a really beautiful fancy one for $700, but I have to say, this Kmart one for $50 is a massive winner, too! Get it sizes 6 to 20, but be quick, I reckon this will sell out!

Image: Cotton On.

The bomber jacket is another big trend for the coming cooler months. I love this one because it’s the perfect shade of grey (and also comes in black) and looks super cosy. Sizes 2XS to 2XL

Image: Tussah, The Iconic.

The two ‘it’ colours of the season are cherry red and emerald green. Long skirts are also huge, so this beautiful style ticks multiple boxes. Wear it to dressy occasions, or with a t-shirt for an unexpected casual look. Sizes 6 to 18.

Image: Target.

I first saw this on Instagram and thought it was a luxury brand. A beautiful cream denim with contrast stitching and chic loose fit. And pockets! Available in sizes 4 to 20. Would look great in winter with boots and a cream knit layered underneath.

Image: H&M.

Lace is everywhere right now, as is the mini skirt. I love this one for the price, and would dress it down by pairing it with a grey knit and pointy flats. Available in sizes 4 to 22.

Image: Zara.

Tell me this beautiful print doesn't look like it’s off an international runaway?! The dress itself is a classic, flattering cut and the pattern doesn't scream any specific trend, so you’ll be able to wear it anywhere and everywhere for seasons to come. Available in sizes XS to XL.

Image: 4th & Reckless, The Iconic.

Classic tailoring is on-trend, but it’s always timeless so you’ll wear pieces like this in different ways all year around. Available in sizes 6 to 14, wear this with sandals and a tank, or a dressy top and heels.

Image: H&M.

Looking for a super easy to wear shirt dress for the office or weekend adventures? I’ve found it. I often reach for a shirt dress when I have PMS or an endo flare. This one comes in a classic black and a black and white print. Sizes XS to XL.

