'I became a mother 15 years ago. Here's what I'd tell myself as a new mum.'

Hello Anita in 2006,
I am writing to you from fifteen years in the future. You are about to have your first baby. You earnestly believe you have to know it all now.
You don’t and you can’t.
You have imagined who the person you are about to meet will be. But a newborn is full of secrets. It takes time to get to know your child.
I am making cinnamon scrolls and listening to Mozart at dawn on your baby’s fifteenth birthday.
I remember her at just a few days old. I looked into the unfathomable darkness of her gaze and felt as though I was being interviewed for a job I had no qualifications for.