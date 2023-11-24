12 kids advent calendars (that adults will secretly enjoy too).

Forgive me for ensuing panic, but Christmas is one month away, so if you haven’t already started preparing, then you might want to get a move on.

One of our favourite ways to countdown to December 25 is by opening up an advent calendar every single day for 24 days, and considering we’ve already done an advent calendar roundup for the gals, we thought it was only fair to do one for the kiddos.

After all, as much as we enjoy the festivities surrounding Christmas, it’s the children, with wide-eyes and excitement on their faces that make the season extra special.

Children these days are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out a calendar — from chocolate themed ones, to calendars that are based on their favourite shows and movies, the options are endless.

And for the parents (or whoever is buying the calendar), there’s something out there that suits every budget, so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune.

So, if you’re wanting to grab a child in your life an advent calendar that will light up their little face (but adults will secretly enjoy too) then keep reading, because these are the best ones we’ve found.