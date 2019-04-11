“I was sitting on the bed in the resus bay, and I could just sense it. There was this blackness coming over my body, I could feel it moving up my arms and legs.

“I knew my heart was shutting down and I was dying. It’s hard to understand, but it was this overwhelming darkness, an impending doom.”

This was the moment Sandra Wardrop nearly died from an allergic reaction to a chicken curry aged 44.

Food allergies are much more common in children. One in 20 aged 10-14 have them.

The New South Wales nurse didn’t grow up with food allergies. In fact, 2014 was her very first experience with them.

In the February she had a slight reaction to a prawn goa, and in the May she had a different curry, but one she’d eaten numerous times before, and had a severe anaphylaxis event that nearly killed her.

Never before had she had a single symptom. She is one of the rare few who develop a severe food allergy in adulthood.

Sandra went from no issues at all to being allergic to cumin, coriander, tumeric, nutmeg, fennel, mustards, fenugreek and seafood.

“My immunologists told me I am 1 in 10,000 maybe even 1 in 100,000,” Sandra told Mamamia.

How? She isn’t sure, neither are immunologists. There’s barely any research.

“There are theories [as to why I developed allergies so late],” Sandra explained. “I was peri-menopausal, so my hormones were changing. I also have asthma and hayfever, and they can harbour this process.”

Allergy professor Associate Professor Richard Loh told Mamamia their other theory for late onset allergies is linked to gastro.