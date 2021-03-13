'As a child, I was deemed lazy and disorganised. Years later, I was diagnosed with ADHD.'

I almost hate to talk about yet another late-in-life diagnosis because it feels like I’ve been through so many of these.

Lately, though, I’ve been so fed up with my life that I’m willing to take a closer look at my latest diagnosis, inattentive ADHD.

Perhaps, like me, you know nothing about the condition. Honestly, any time people talked about ADHD my eyes would just glaze over and I’d assume they weren’t talking to me.

It’s embarrassing, really. I thought that it was all about little boys who were bouncing off the walls at school.

I also assumed that it would have been obvious, but the funny thing is that the more I look at my signs and symptoms the more I realise that it was obvious... in me.

You see, I excelled in primary school, but absolutely sputtered out in high school.

High school and university were absolutely miserable because everything took me so much time.

Over and over, my parents and teachers insisted that I was "way too smart to try so little," and I was beyond exasperated because I tried so hard.

Nobody believed me.

It’s not as if I was goofing off or ignoring my studies though. My difficulty in school came from a whole host of problems.

Homework seemed to take me much more time than my peers. Even though I loved to write, I seemed to always be playing catch up.

Sometimes, I’d get hung up on a question and how it could be interpreted in multiple ways.

Or, I’d get stuck on wondering what my teachers really wanted. Often, I’d find my mind wandering or playing out an entire imagined scenario.

I might daydream about a realistic conversation related to my schoolwork, or end up having a full-blown daydream that had little to do with the subject at hand.