CULT BUY: The Australian fashion label that has something for literally every woman.

It’s not very often that you stumble on an Australian fashion label that caters for pretty much EVERYONE.

But I have – I bloody have – and I need to tell you guys about it.

It’s called Adrift and it’s a Brisbane-based label with an amazing online shop.

Adrift has both straight sizes and a plus-size section and their clothes work for women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and up.

The brand specialises in really lovely, breathable, summery bohemian clothes – the kind you can wear to the beach or the office or the bar.

As a plus-size woman, these are the kinds of clothes I love to wear, but I’ve always struggled to find them in my size. Finally, I can channel my inner Nina Proudman without looking like a stuffed sausage in a kaftan.