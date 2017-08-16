CULT BUY: The Australian fashion label that has something for literally every woman.

It’s not very often that you stumble on an Australian fashion label that caters for pretty much EVERYONE.
But I have – I bloody have – and I need to tell you guys about it.
It’s called Adrift and it’s a Brisbane-based label with an amazing online shop.
Adrift has both straight sizes and a plus-size section and their clothes work for women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and up.
The brand specialises in really lovely, breathable, summery bohemian clothes – the kind you can wear to the beach or the office or the bar.
As a plus-size woman, these are the kinds of clothes I love to wear, but I’ve always struggled to find them in my size. Finally, I can channel my inner Nina Proudman without looking like a stuffed sausage in a kaftan.
I love denim jackets and chambray shirts, they are great for layering, tying around my waist and adding a pop of colour. I have a collection of different styles and they all serve a purpose, this one has a ruffle on the front and back, a little feminine touch. Blue loves tan/caramel which is why I teamed it with this dress and boots✔ Earrings and Lucy dress is @adriftclothing this colourway is sold out but the dress is available in other colours The boots are 7 years old, jacket @citychiconline . TIP check out op shops for great great denim and chambray. SWIPE #styletip
Today’s #everydaystyle … oh Brisbane after you lifted the fog curtain, you really did show off today, didn’t you? 25 degrees … what kind of spring teaser are you? I know you’re hitting us with some cold nights later this week but I’ll take these days while ever you’re dishing them out. Wearing: @adriftclothing Kamala dress (I’m in L – link in profile – it runs true to size); @lindatahijajewellery necklace; @frankie4footwear SALLi boots; @karen_walker sunnies