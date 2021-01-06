"I was diagnosed with ADHD at 31. This is how it impacts my approach to beauty."

Did you know that being a woman was an automatic exclusion from ADHD diagnosis until as recently as the '90s? Yep - really.

I weep for all the women out there that sought help and were denied the medical care they asked for. Because they’re absolutely out there. I was one of them.

The school reports saying, "Intelligent but needs to apply herself?"

Yeah. That was me.

Hi, I’m Hannah, I’m a beauty influencer with a pharmaceutical research background, and I was diagnosed with ADHD at 31 years old.

I sought help because I felt like I was constantly drowning in tasks and emails. Many, many behaviours I’d previously explained away (or hidden) were revealed to be coping mechanisms or symptoms.

So many.

Like sleeping in my makeup or skipping a day of showering (cognitive fatigue and impaired executive function), winging it with my skincare routine, micromanaging my time and losing my composure if one detail of my plan didn’t work out (emotional dysregulation, difficulty planning), applying skincare/makeup during a lecture at university or while replying to emails at the office (multitasking due to distractibility).

When it comes to the self-care side of things, it’s hardly polished, professional behaviour - but there’s a telling lack of inhibition.

How ADHD impacts my approach to self-care.

It’s like this – you know you’re meant to shower daily, but actually initiating the task is the hardest thing in the world. It’s like something heavy is crushing you, when things get this way.

You’re just not going to do it tonight, and that’s that.

This cognitive impairment is a symptom of depression, too - so if you’ve experienced depression it’s kind of like that. You know you need to do something, lots of things in fact, but you just can’t. So you sit there, or lie there, paralysed by your to-do list.