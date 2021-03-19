'I'll never be as good as other mums.' Kate has 3 kids. She also has ADHD.

Kate Page is a loud, spontaneous and fun mum.

The kind of mum who will wake up in the morning, pop the kids in the car and take them on an adventure because she loves a last-minute plan.

But despite her outward 'life of the party' confidence, Kate is a mum riddled with self doubt. And every day she compares herself to the other mums at the school-gate, silently repeating the mantra in her head: 'You'll never be as good as them, though.'

It's an inner monologue she's had forever because as she explained to Mamamia, "if you're told something enough you believe that yourself."

Kate has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). But she was only diagnosed at the age of 19 after years of feeling "different" and being told by teachers that she was just 'lazy' and 'distracting her classmates' and 'too loud.'

But that behaviour wasn't a choice, which is something she only learnt after multiple traumatic experiences with ignorant and uninformed teachers, that have gone on to shape her self worth and feelings of perpetually feeling "not good enough."

"I was always comparing myself," Kate told Mamamia. "I would look at [my friends] and go, she can sit there and read for half an hour, why am I looking around the room, picking laminate off the tables? Or why have I been moved again? Why is my draft so messy? Why can't I meet the deadline? Why am I getting in trouble again?"

While ADHD in children is becoming more recognised, especially in girls who often present differently to their male peers, Kate says amongst the adults of her generation there's still a big taboo.