It’s been called the track to watch on Adele’s new album 25.

And last night the superstar released a video performance of When We Were Young recorded in London’s Church Studio. It’s been hotly anticipated with good reason. It’s another ‘pulling at the heartstrings’, goosebump-inducing ballad that Adele is famous for.

On Sunday night 60 Minutes will broadcast a world exclusive interview between Adele and Liz Hayes. The music legend opens up about her road to stardom and speaks about how she learnt to believe in herself after the challenges life had thrown at her.

“There was quite a long period where I did not believe in myself, ” Adele tells Liz Hayes.

“For the first time in my entire life I feel like I am dealing with myself.”

“I am an emotional wreck. Everything moves me.”