Teenagers Brooklyn and Claire are taking on the Adani coal mine, on behalf of their generation.

In 2019, Brooklyn O'Hearn's hometown of Townsville experienced one of its worst ever natural disasters.

Historic flooding left her Queensland community devastated, with five people killed and more than $1 billion in property damage registered.

Brooklyn's home was very close to going under, and as she told Mamamia, "it was a tough time, and I don't want to see things like that happening threefold in the future."

That disaster lit a fire in the now 17-year-old, who has found herself fielding media calls from her school library in between her 2020 Year 12 exams, as she makes a legal bid to stop the approval of Adani's Carmichael mine and railway project in her beloved home state.

Brooklyn O'Hearn is currently doing her Year 12 exams, all while taking legal action against the government for the sake of the planet. Image: Supplied. Alongside her is 19-year-old Cairns resident Claire Galvin, who Brooklyn met at the youth group School Strike 4 Climate last year. Together, they're determined to do whatever it takes to make the government listen.

"We are just fed up," Brooklyn told Mamamia. "We've been the ones having to deal with the consequences of our politician's actions. Since we've grown, you know, we've seen the worst of it. And that's not even the worst that's coming. As a generation we're so passionate about our future. We are fed up having these people who will not be the ones that have to face the consequences, making the decisions that are putting our future at risk."

So on October 22, 2020, Claire and Brooklyn had their lawyer send a last-ditch attempt to Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley, to challenge the thermal coal mine under construction in the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland, which has been approved by the Queensland and federal governments.

Watch: The younger generation have long been vocal about Adani.