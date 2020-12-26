'I stayed in an abusive relationship, until my young child was abusive towards me.'

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



It's been over a year since I realised that I needed to escape.

That staying with a controlling, and psychologically abusive person was harming my kids more in the long run, than the effects of leaving and starting a whole new life.

That maybe, just maybe, if I had the strength to endure this treatment for so many years, that I could find the strength to leave.

And so I left... or started the grueling process of leaving.

Over a year later the most common question I’ve been asked is: “Why did you stay?”

For those of you who have never been in a relationship like this one, that sadly so many of us have been, I thought I would try to answer that burning question.

Many assume it is simply the idea of breaking up a family that keeps us in the cycle of abuse. But I am here to say, no. That is not what made me stay.

We stay because we have been controlled and manipulated to believe that we have no other viable options. There are often elements of financial control among a lot of other seemingly simple reasons that keep us in 'it'. But they are not simple… not simple at all.

Poor self-worth. Fear. The belief deep down, from years of damage, that we are not worthy of anything better. That we are not strong enough, on our own, to provide for ourselves or our kids. Our identity has been slowly taken away, piece by piece until we no longer know who we are, what we want, and most importantly, what we are capable of.

It began for me as small bits of mind control that left me dependent and uncertain.

It got so deeply ingrained into my subconscious mind that I was not good enough or strong enough. These small acts that I endured on a daily basis reaffirmed, in my damaged and vulnerable mind, exactly what my abuser wanted me to feel. Doubtful, scared, and unworthy.