Who really owns your body, when a pregnant woman can get fame for an abortion 'stunt'?

It’s one of the more bizarre things we’ve seen on Twitter (and that’s saying something) but it brings to light an issue we’re facing for the very first time in history: just how far can you go, to go viral?
A woman, known as Saipanting, is supposedly making the decision to abort her baby (or not) depending on the number of re-tweets her latest tweet receives.
“Four months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won’t abort it,” she posted to Twitter, alongside an apparent image of her growing baby bump, last Wednesday.
4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won’t abort it. pic.twitter.com/z9lzWPuHIn
— ???????? (@saipanting) August 23, 2017
It’s very likely it’s all a ruse for clicks. The situation escalated rather drastically – with the father of the unborn child, ‘King Nathan’, replying to her tweet with the accusation: “Instead of letting me know it was my baby, you decided to come on Twitter with this bullsh*t?”