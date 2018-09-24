The ABC has sacked its first female managing director, Michelle Guthrie.

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has been sacked effective immediately because it was “not in the best interests” of the broadcaster for her to stay in the job.

Board chairman Justin Milne said the transition to a new leader could be disruptive but discussions had been under way for several months.

“Directors resolved that it was not in the best interests of the ABC for Ms Guthrie to continue to lead the organisation,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“We understand that transitions can be disruptive in the short-term.

“However, the ABC is fortunate to have an experienced and capable executive team that will provide continuity in the months ahead.”

Ms Guthrie, a former Foxtel and Google executive and media lawyer, has been a controversial figure at the ABC as she managed tighter budgets along with leading expansion into new business areas.

Statement on ABC Managing Director Michelle Guthrie. pic.twitter.com/NgPZXE8i5V — Kumi Taguchi | 田口久実 (@kumitaguchi) September 23, 2018