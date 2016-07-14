The AB CRACK: it's the new unobtainable "must have" body part.

A disturbing new social media body trend known as the “ab crack” is putting the “six pack” to shame. Social media users who work out A LOT are flashing their “ab cracks” left, right and centre.

Basically it’s what happens to the human anatomy when you have a really flat stomach and then get a six pack.

Let’s take a look at this so-called ab crack and other ridiculous body trends and let’s look at them in “Kardashian”, because they seem to have them all.

1. Ab crack

Stunning model Emily Ratajkowski has the most extreme ab crack discovered so far with comments on her Instagram account suggesting she may have an "abdominal lesion" which could point to a more serious health issues. Others claim she is promoting anorexia.

"Unhealthy. This is an abdominal lesion. These kind of photos are increasing the risk of eating disorders in young people," one Instagram user claimed.

Models Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn are also sporting "ab cracks" and some health experts are pointing to malnutrition as the cause. As opposed to encouraging young women to starve themselves I can't help but want to avoid an "ab crack" as much as possible. They look horrible.

2. Six pack

"Six packs" are so retro, thanks to the "ab crack", however "ab cracks" and "six packs" can often go hand-in-hand, particularly when they are due to intense workouts as opposed to freakishly long-limbed modelesque genetics or starvation, as has been suggested by some.

#Fitspo has long been a hash tag designed to inspire others to increase their workouts however "ab cracks" and "six packs" don't necessarily mean you are any healthier than those without them.

Plus it's winter and what can be healthier than a sleep in and a hot chocolate in weather like this?