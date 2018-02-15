A US radio host has been fired for calling 17-yo Olympian a "hot piece of ass".

Clearly the #MeToo movement hasn’t reached a few US radio hosts yet.

During their show on Tuesday, Sirius XM’s Barstool Radio all-male hosts Patrick Connor, Brody Stevens and Dallas Braden made some seriously crude comments about 17-year-old Olympic snowboard champ Chloe Kim, calling her a “hot piece of ass”.

Totally ignoring the fact Chloe had just picked up the gold medal for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe, they zeroed in on the teen's appearance and start a countdown to her 18th birthday in April.

Yep, it's every bit as disgusting as it sounds.

"I’m on Twitter, I see Chloe Kim, I’m thinking Khloe Kardashian, Kim [Kardashian] - I don’t want to deal with that. So I missed out on the whole Chloe Kim thing. But it’s a good story. She’s into it, a little kid - I’m inspired by it," Stevens said.

"Chloe Kim, famous for riding a very different board than Kim Kardashian," Braden replied.