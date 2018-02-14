It's so damn cold at the winter Olympics, makeup is literally FREEZING on people's faces.

One of the really great things about living in Australia is never having to deal with freezing cold temperatures. So spare a thought for everyone over in Pyeongchang for the winter Olympics at the moment, where makeup is literally FREEZING on people’s faces.

Yep, while we’re out here lapping up the summer sunshine and dealing with unbearable humidity, there are people over in South Korea, who as we speak, are having to remove their makeup with an ice pick.

Former British Olympic skeleton racer turned sports commentator Amy Williams was the first one to alert us to this truly horrifying occurrence when she asked her Twitter followers for makeup recommendations.

A post shared by Amy Williams MBE (@amyjoywilliams) on Dec 19, 2017 at 4:20am PST

“So anyone know of good make up that is oil based?? Our latest update from other presenters in Pyeongchang, Korea for #winterOlympics is that water based make up literally is freezing on your face it’s that cold!! #help #facefreeze,” she tweeted.

Short of painting your face with antifreeze, we’d just stay at home dressed in a doona, TBH.

The 35-year-old gold medallist later spoke to Allure, and told them she’d been talking with some CNN reporters who’d said their water-based creams and makeup products were freezing on their faces.