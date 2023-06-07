'She should cut out carbs.' A nurse told my daughter to lose weight. She's two.

As told to Hannah Vanderheide.

I was sitting with my chatty little two-year-old at our check up with the Maternal & Child Health Nurse (MCH). She seemed to be ticking all of the boxes for a thriving toddler of her age, so I was feeling relaxed and confident about her development.

That was at least, until we got to her diet.

“You should cut out all fruit and carbs,” the nurse told me. “And if you’re giving her milk, you may as well be feeding her a bowl of ice cream before bed.”

This was after we had recorded her weight and height. And you might be thinking I must feed my toddler absolute garbage to have triggered this sort of advice. But to be clear, that's not the case at all. My little one has always been a great eater - if you popped a curry down in front of her, she'd eat it. Chicken stir fry? Gobbled up. Our meals have always been balanced and nutritious, and sugar is not banned by any means, but it has generally been kept to a minimum in our house – in fact, the only sweet foods she has regularly is fruit.

So, to be told to cut fruit and other carbohydrates out entirely, limit dairy, and eliminate sugar, was a bit shocking.

What felt worse was the implication that the way I feed my child, something I’ve always felt good about, could be hurting her. The nurse told me I should consider the food pyramid and revise what my toddler was eating, so that it didn't have a lasting impact on her health.