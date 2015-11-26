Mental health overhaul: Central hotline, online services to launch under new approach

By Dan Conifer and Sophie Scott.

Australians crippled by mental illness will receive individual care plans as part of a Federal Government overhaul of the multi-million-dollar sector.

An online and telephone one-stop-shop will be established directing people to appropriate services, as the Government abandons the current “one-size-fits-all” approach.

People with severe and complex needs will have access to an “integrated care package”, including psychological services, mental health nursing, along with drug and alcohol services.

“We are setting out a blueprint for reform that puts the individual at the centre of our mental health system,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

The changes will also provide extra funding for Indigenous mental health and see Primary Health Networks commission the services needed by mentally ill people in their regions.

Overall funding will not be increased, with the Federal Government currently spending about $10 billion on mental health each year.

“It’s vital that we do so in a way that … puts the individual, the patient at the centre, that gives real choice and contestability,” Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

“Mental illness gnaws away at participation, it gnaws away at productivity.”

The Government will establish a single mental health hotline to direct people to appropriate services, after the review found more than 30 Government-supported phone and online mental health services.

A “stepped care” model will see people receive varying levels of care depending on their needs.

“It means at whatever step you are on, you receive the help that you need and you don’t knock on a lot of doors before you find it,” Health Minister Sussan Ley said.

“You may need a small temporary intervention … you may need a complex individualised care package.”

The Government said individual funding plans would be similar to the National Disability Insurance Scheme model.

The Government’s 31 Primary Health Networks will commission services they consider needed in their communities.

“What we have now is a fragmented, poorly structured … system,” Ms Ley said.

“What we are moving to is regional commissioning, informed by the needs of the consumers in those regions.”

As revealed by the ABC, the Government will provide more funding for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, with $85 million will go towards Indigenous mental health over three years.